A woman was arrested in South Korea in September on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases, authorities said. Photo: AP/File
South Korean woman in New Zealand suitcase murder case involving 2 children spent time in mental hospital: report
- Korean TV show claimed that in December 2021, the woman went to hospital with stab wounds and evidence of rape and strangulation by a mysterious man
- Suspect is accused of two counts of murder in relation to a case where bodies of two children were believed to have been stored in suitcases in a storage locker
A woman was arrested in South Korea in September on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases, authorities said. Photo: AP/File