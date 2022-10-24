UN inspectors said they made the ‘drastic’ decision to suspend their mission after they were refused entry at several Australian jails and detention facilities. Photo: Reuters
UN halts anti-torture mission to Australia after inspectors barred from jails
- The ‘embarrassing debacle’ was the result of a funding dispute, despite Australia having had five years to prepare for the visit
- Australia’s prisons, youth detention centres and immigration compounds have been plagued by persistent allegations of human rights abuses
