The new study found that relatively small weight increases can increase a person’s chances of knee osteoarthritis, the most common cause of knee pain, and the need for a knee replacement. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Being just 5kg overweight increases odds of needing new knees by up to one-third, Australia study finds
- The new study from a team at Monash University found that even relatively small weight gains can increase a person’s chances of knee osteoarthritis
- Preventing weight gain in midlife is ‘easier and more achievable’ for most patients with knee issues than having to lose weight, the researchers found
The new study found that relatively small weight increases can increase a person’s chances of knee osteoarthritis, the most common cause of knee pain, and the need for a knee replacement. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS