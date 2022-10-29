A woman accompanies a child, from families of suspected Islamic State group, toward a plane before being repatriated to Russia, at the airport in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province, earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp
- Four women, 13 children moved to New South Wales state, as part of bringing back from Syria those who are relatives of dead or jailed Islamic State fighters
- Move lauded as a ‘long overdue step’ by Human Rights Watch, but has also sparked criticism from Australia’s opposition coalition
