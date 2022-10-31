Duggan spent over a decade with the US Marine Corps, before moving to Australia to work as a director in an “adventure flight” company that operated “an initial military training aircraft of the Chinese Air Force”, according to its website. Photo: Facebook / Top Gun Australia
US ex-fighter pilot’s Australia arrest for China work puzzles former comrade: ‘can’t imagine what secrets he would have’
- Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested in Australia on October 21 at Washington’s request, Australian authorities confirmed without giving further details
- An ex-Marine pilot who knows him well described Duggan as ‘well regarded’ and said he could not guess ‘what would have caused him this much trouble’
