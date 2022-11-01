New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand’s Ardern to Elon Musk: Twitter ‘can be a force for democracy’ or ‘do a huge amount of harm’
- Speaking at an anti-extremism summit, New Zealand’s prime minister called on the new Twitter CEO to ‘stick strongly’ to the principle of transparency
- Her remarks came after a speech on the Christchurch Call initiative, named after the city where a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in 2019
