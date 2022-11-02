A female lion is seen eating a frozen block of milk in an enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo in this file photograph. Photo: AFP
5 lions escape enclosure at Australian zoo, sparking emergency lockdown
- Alarms blared throughout Sydney’s harbourside Taronga Zoo on Wednesday morning after it had declared a ‘code one’ alert to find the escaped animals
- The zoo was closed, but staff rushed guests of its ‘Roar and Snore’ overnight stay programme to safety. One lion cub had to be tranquillised
