A female lion is seen eating a frozen block of milk in an enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo in this file photograph. Photo: AFP
5 lions escape enclosure at Australian zoo, sparking emergency lockdown

  • Alarms blared throughout Sydney’s harbourside Taronga Zoo on Wednesday morning after it had declared a ‘code one’ alert to find the escaped animals
  • The zoo was closed, but staff rushed guests of its ‘Roar and Snore’ overnight stay programme to safety. One lion cub had to be tranquillised

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Sydney

Updated: 12:02pm, 2 Nov, 2022

