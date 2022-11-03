Australian police believe murder suspect Rajwinder Singh remained in India. File photo: AFP
Australian police offer US$633,000 reward for Indian suspect Rajwinder Singh in murder of Toyah Cordingley
- Singh is the key suspect in the murder of Cordingley whose body was found on a beach in Cairns four years ago
- A senior Queensland officer appealed for witnesses among India’s population of 1.4 billion people to come forward and ‘give some respite to the family who miss Toyah’
