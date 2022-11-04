Australia saw a significant rise in cybercrime last financial year. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia says state-sponsored attacks from China, Russia and Iran made cyberspace a ‘battleground’
- The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) received 76,000 cybercrime reports last financial year, up 13 per cent from the previous period
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the jump in cyberattacks a ‘huge wake-up call’ and urged the private sector do better
Australia saw a significant rise in cybercrime last financial year. Photo: Shutterstock