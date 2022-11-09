Members of the Australian Air Force pictured in Darwin in 2018. A number of Australians were reportedly among the Western military pilots who have been approached to help train China’s military. Photo: Reuters
Australia investigates pilots for helping train Chinese military, launches review into protecting state secrets
- Authorities knew of ‘a number of cases’ of Australians being approached to train the Chinese military, Australia’s defence minister said on Wednesday
- He said there would be a review of policies and procedures governing current and ex-military personnel and their obligations to protect state secrets
