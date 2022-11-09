Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese holds a koala last month during a visit to the country by his Japanese counterpart. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia-China relations: Albanese says meeting China’s Xi ‘would be a positive thing’
- No meeting between the two leaders has yet been finalised, but both are set to attend next week’s G20 summit in Indonesia
- Australia’s PM also plans to be at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok and the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, his office said
