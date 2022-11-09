People walk past a Medibank Private Ltd. branch in Sydney, Australia. The attack on Medibank exposed the data of around 9.7 million current and former customers. Photo: Bloomberg
Hackers label victims ‘naughty’ or ‘nice’ as medical records leaked after huge Australia data breach
- The sensitive medical records of some 9.7 million Medibank customers have been held for ransom by hackers since being stolen earlier this year
- On Wednesday, the health insurer told investors that a ‘sample’ of the data had been posted on a ‘dark web forum’ – and that more leaks were likely
