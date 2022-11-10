The hackers had previously threatened to sell the data of 1,000 high-profile Australians if Medibank did not pay an undisclosed ransom. Photo: Bloomberg
Hackers demand US$10 million to stop releasing Australia health records stolen from Medibank
- The health insurer, which has refused to pay the ransom, said hackers had accessed information belonging to 9.7 million clients, including Prime Minister Albanese
- It added an ‘additional file’ believed to contain customer data was uploaded to a ‘dark web’ forum on Wednesday night
