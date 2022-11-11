Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Photo: AAP/dpa
Australia’s Albanese to ask Xi Jinping to lift China trade sanctions if they meet at G20 or Apec summit

  • Anthony Albanese said Beijing removing billions of dollars in trade barriers was the first priority in returning to normal ties that have have plummeted in recent years
  • He added Australia has ‘strategic competition in the region’ with China, saying the world’s second-largest economy is ‘much more forward-leaning than it was in the past’

Associated Press

Updated: 10:28am, 11 Nov, 2022

