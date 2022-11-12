A coronavirus outbreak on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship in 2020 led to 914 infections and 28 deaths in Australia. File photo: EPA-EFE/PCG
Australia on alert after cruise ship Majestic Princess with 800 Covid-19 cases docks in Sydney
- Authorities in New South Wales rated the outbreak’s risk level at ‘Tier 3’, indicating a high level of transmission
- The government said adequate health protocols in place and infected passengers were isolating on board
A coronavirus outbreak on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship in 2020 led to 914 infections and 28 deaths in Australia. File photo: EPA-EFE/PCG