A coronavirus outbreak on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship in 2020 led to 914 infections and 28 deaths in Australia. File photo: EPA-EFE/PCG
Australia on alert after cruise ship Majestic Princess with 800 Covid-19 cases docks in Sydney

  • Authorities in New South Wales rated the outbreak’s risk level at ‘Tier 3’, indicating a high level of transmission
  • The government said adequate health protocols in place and infected passengers were isolating on board

Reuters

Updated: 2:31pm, 12 Nov, 2022

