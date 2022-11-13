China’s Premier Li Keqiang spoke briefly to Australian PM Anthony Albanse at Asean Summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s Albanese has ‘positive’ chat with China’s Li ahead of G20 summit
- The brief discussion came amid speculation about a possible meeting between the Australian PM and Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 on Monday
- Ties have deteriorated in recent years as China put sanctions on some Australian imports and reacted angrily to call for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19
China’s Premier Li Keqiang spoke briefly to Australian PM Anthony Albanse at Asean Summit. Photo: EPA-EFE