An aerial view of flooding in Forbes, New South Wales, about 100km away from Molong where the shipping container was filmed floating down a flooded street. Photo: AAP/dpa
Shipping container floats down rural road in Australia after ‘dangerous’ flash floods
- The shipping container was spotted in Molong, one of the inland towns about 300km northwest of Sydney that were cut off on Monday after flash floods
- Data from Australia’s weather bureau showed that some areas had received more than a month’s worth of rain over 24 hours
An aerial view of flooding in Forbes, New South Wales, about 100km away from Molong where the shipping container was filmed floating down a flooded street. Photo: AAP/dpa