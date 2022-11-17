French President Emmanuel Macron signs a guest book at Government House in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron signs a guest book at Government House in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Macron says France still open to reviving scrapped submarine deal with Australia

  • Speaking at the Apec summit in Bangkok, the president said Paris’ offer to cooperate with Canberra on submarines ‘remains on the table’
  • Ties between the two countries took a hit after Australia last year cancelled a French contract to build a dozen diesel-powered submarines

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:45pm, 17 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron signs a guest book at Government House in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron signs a guest book at Government House in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE