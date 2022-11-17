A section of the Great Barrier Reef in Gunggandji Sea Country off the coast of Queensland. Photo: AP
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef race for survival amid climate change is ‘roller coaster’ ride
- Battered but not broken by climate change impacts, the race is on to understand how the reef can survive by combining ancient knowledge with new technology
- The 1,400-mile long colossus, visible from space and a million years old, is home to thousands of species and boasts US$6.4 billion annual tourism industry
