A voter casts their ballot in Auckland in 2014. New Zealand’s Supreme Court has found in favour of a lobby group seeking to lower the country’s voting age from 18 to 16. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand court rules 16-year-olds should be allowed to vote
- New Zealand’s Supreme Court ruled on Monday that not allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote amounted to age discrimination
- Lawmakers will now decide if the voting age should be lowered from 18. But 75 per cent of them need to agree for such a change to take effect
A voter casts their ballot in Auckland in 2014. New Zealand’s Supreme Court has found in favour of a lobby group seeking to lower the country’s voting age from 18 to 16. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP