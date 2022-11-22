Sean Turnell pictured last week after his release from Insein prison in Yangon with Australian Chargé d’Affaires to Myanmar Angela Corcoran. Photo: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs Handout via AFP
Sean Turnell pictured last week after his release from Insein prison in Yangon with Australian Chargé d’Affaires to Myanmar Angela Corcoran. Photo: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs Handout via AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australian recounts squalor, screams in Myanmar prison hell: ‘for 650 days, I ate out of a bucket’

  • Sean Turnell, a former adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, spent nearly two years in a Myanmar prison
  • He said he was infected with Covid-19 five times and kept in solitary confinement for months before his release last week

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Sydney

Updated: 2:02pm, 22 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sean Turnell pictured last week after his release from Insein prison in Yangon with Australian Chargé d’Affaires to Myanmar Angela Corcoran. Photo: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs Handout via AFP
Sean Turnell pictured last week after his release from Insein prison in Yangon with Australian Chargé d’Affaires to Myanmar Angela Corcoran. Photo: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs Handout via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE