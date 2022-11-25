While pythons are not venomous, the five-year-old boy is being treated to prevent the bite from becoming infected. File photo: TNS
Australian boy survives after being bitten and dragged into pool by python
- Beau, 5, was playing by the edge of a swimming pool in Byron Bay when the snake struck from nearby vegetation
- The boy’s grandfather dived into the pool and lifted him out before his dad pulled the python from Beau’s leg
