Australia is currently the fifth largest producer and the second largest exporter of coal and has the third largest reserves of coal in the world. Photo: AP
Australia is currently the fifth largest producer and the second largest exporter of coal and has the third largest reserves of coal in the world. Photo: AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Landmark ruling as Australia court blocks giant coal mine on human rights grounds

  • The Galilee Coal Project would add 1.58 billion tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere over its lifespan – more than triple annual domestic emissions
  • It’s another blow for Australia’s US$81 billion coal export industry, after accusations it falsified data about quality and climate impact of its products

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:49pm, 25 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia is currently the fifth largest producer and the second largest exporter of coal and has the third largest reserves of coal in the world. Photo: AP
Australia is currently the fifth largest producer and the second largest exporter of coal and has the third largest reserves of coal in the world. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE