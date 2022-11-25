Australia is currently the fifth largest producer and the second largest exporter of coal and has the third largest reserves of coal in the world. Photo: AP
Landmark ruling as Australia court blocks giant coal mine on human rights grounds
- The Galilee Coal Project would add 1.58 billion tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere over its lifespan – more than triple annual domestic emissions
- It’s another blow for Australia’s US$81 billion coal export industry, after accusations it falsified data about quality and climate impact of its products
