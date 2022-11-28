Australian police officers stand outside a property in a suburb of Melbourne during a counter-terrorism raid in 2018. Photo: AAP via Reuters
Australia downgrades terrorism threat level for first time in 8 years
- Australia has had 11 terrorist attacks, and disrupted another 21 plots, since the threat level was elevated from ‘possible’ to ‘probable’ in 2014
- But the country’s main spy agency said on Monday that the factors prompting that move now no longer existed, or only persisted to a lesser degree
