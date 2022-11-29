The suspect is seen sitting in a car in Ulsan, South Korea, after a visit to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office earlier this year. Photo: Newsis via AP
South Korea extradites bodies-in-suitcase murder suspect to New Zealand
- The children’s bodies were discovered in August when an Auckland family bought abandoned goods from a storage unit in an online auction
- Many people in New Zealand were horrified by the case. The children were aged between 5 and 10 years old, and had been dead for years
