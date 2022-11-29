Other variations on the phrase include “tradie’s [tradesperson’s] handbag” and “bachelor’s briefcase”. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Other variations on the phrase include “tradie’s [tradesperson’s] handbag” and “bachelor’s briefcase”. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia just added ‘bachelor’s handbag’ to the dictionary. Can you guess what it means?

  • The phrase, which came top in an online vote, combines Australians’ love of irreverent wordplay and chicken – also known as ‘chook’
  • Other gems added to the Macquarie Dictionary this year include ‘spicy cough’ for a Covid infection, ‘gigafire’ for a large bushfire and ‘orthosomnia’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Sydney

Updated: 2:02pm, 29 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Other variations on the phrase include “tradie’s [tradesperson’s] handbag” and “bachelor’s briefcase”. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Other variations on the phrase include “tradie’s [tradesperson’s] handbag” and “bachelor’s briefcase”. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE