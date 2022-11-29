Other variations on the phrase include “tradie’s [tradesperson’s] handbag” and “bachelor’s briefcase”. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Australia just added ‘bachelor’s handbag’ to the dictionary. Can you guess what it means?
- The phrase, which came top in an online vote, combines Australians’ love of irreverent wordplay and chicken – also known as ‘chook’
- Other gems added to the Macquarie Dictionary this year include ‘spicy cough’ for a Covid infection, ‘gigafire’ for a large bushfire and ‘orthosomnia’
Other variations on the phrase include “tradie’s [tradesperson’s] handbag” and “bachelor’s briefcase”. Photo: K. Y. Cheng