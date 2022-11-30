The parents of a baby needing surgery are concerned blood from someone who was vaccinated against Covid-19 would be used in the procedure. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: NZ parents refuse to let baby have heart surgery if blood donor is vaccinated
- ‘We don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination. That’s the end of the deal – we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do,’ the father said
- Health New Zealand has taken the parents to court, so guardianship of the child can be transferred to the courts and the baby can be given the surgery
