The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from a launch site in China’s Hainan province on November 12. Photo: Xinhua
Close Australia ties ‘secret sauce’ to tackle China’s advanced space capabilities: top US military leader
- US Space Force lieutenant general Nina Armagno said Australia’s location represented a ‘pot of a gold at the end of the rainbow’ for the two nations’ space cooperation
- Washington and Canberra have strengthened their security ties in recent years amid growing strategic competition with Beijing
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from a launch site in China’s Hainan province on November 12. Photo: Xinhua