Professor Sean Turnell and his wife Dr. Ha Vu attend Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on Thursday. Photo: AP
PM Albanese praises Australian jailed for 2 years in Myanmar, receives hero’s welcome in Parliament
- Sean Turnell was given a standing ovation by lawmakers, and praised for his courage, optimism and resilience by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
- The adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi was put in an isolation room he called ‘the box’ for violating Myanmar’s official secrets law and immigration law
Professor Sean Turnell and his wife Dr. Ha Vu attend Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on Thursday. Photo: AP