Protesters attend a rally against sexual violence in front of Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. File photo: AFP
Australia parliament rape case retrial dropped to protect victim’s life and mental health
- Bruce Lehrmann was accused of raping his colleague Brittany Higgins inside the parliament office of a minister in 2019
- The public prosecutor said plans for a retrial had been shelved because of ‘a significant and unacceptable risk’ to Higgins’ life following intense personal attacks
