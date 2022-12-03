Australia, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan. File photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Australian MPs to visit Taiwan in bid to maintain peace in Indo-Pacific
- The lawmakers will on Sunday fly to the self-ruled island to meet President Tsai Ing-wen and discuss issues including security and trade
- The bipartisan group is the first delegation of its type to visit Taiwan since 2019
