Australia, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan. File photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Australia, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan. File photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australian MPs to visit Taiwan in bid to maintain peace in Indo-Pacific

  • The lawmakers will on Sunday fly to the self-ruled island to meet President Tsai Ing-wen and discuss issues including security and trade
  • The bipartisan group is the first delegation of its type to visit Taiwan since 2019

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:08am, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan. File photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Australia, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan. File photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE