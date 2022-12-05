A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccination to a woman in Auckland, New Zealand, last year. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand antivax doctor told patient Covid jab would ‘settle in her ovaries’

  • The doctor, who has not been named, was investigated after sending an antivax text message to hundreds of his patients
  • He reportedly told one patient that New Zealand Jacinda Ardern had taken a fake dose of vaccine, and claimed the jabs were unsafe and untested

Updated: 11:48am, 5 Dec, 2022

