A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccination to a woman in Auckland, New Zealand, last year. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand antivax doctor told patient Covid jab would ‘settle in her ovaries’
- The doctor, who has not been named, was investigated after sending an antivax text message to hundreds of his patients
- He reportedly told one patient that New Zealand Jacinda Ardern had taken a fake dose of vaccine, and claimed the jabs were unsafe and untested
