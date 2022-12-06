Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time. Photo: AP/File
Coronavirus: Australia PM Albanese tests positive for Covid-19, delays energy price talks
- National cabinet was expected to meet on Wednesday to forge consensus between states and Canberra on reducing energy prices, which have risen since Ukraine war
- It is the second time Albanese has contracted Covid. He was forced to quarantine at home for one week in April in the middle of a federal election campaign
