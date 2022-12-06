The cross-party delegation of six Australian lawmakers were expected to meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) during their five-day visit to the self-ruled island. Photo: Reuters
The cross-party delegation of six Australian lawmakers were expected to meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) during their five-day visit to the self-ruled island. Photo: Reuters
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Beijing said stop but ‘very friendly’ Australia MPs went to Taiwan anyway

  • The Chinese foreign ministry had told Australia to ‘stop sending the wrong signal’ to independence forces on the self-ruled island
  • The cross-party Australian delegation are set to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. PM Anthony Albanese has sought to play down the visit

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:49pm, 6 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The cross-party delegation of six Australian lawmakers were expected to meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) during their five-day visit to the self-ruled island. Photo: Reuters
The cross-party delegation of six Australian lawmakers were expected to meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) during their five-day visit to the self-ruled island. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE