The cross-party delegation of six Australian lawmakers were expected to meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) during their five-day visit to the self-ruled island. Photo: Reuters
Beijing said stop but ‘very friendly’ Australia MPs went to Taiwan anyway
- The Chinese foreign ministry had told Australia to ‘stop sending the wrong signal’ to independence forces on the self-ruled island
- The cross-party Australian delegation are set to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. PM Anthony Albanese has sought to play down the visit
