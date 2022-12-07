Australian officials say they will will “continue to monitor the situation closely” and any impact it may have on visitors after Indonesia banned sex before marriage. Photo: AP
Indonesian sex ban: what exactly does it mean for tourists? Australia asks for clarity
- Canberra is ‘seeking further clarity’ after Jakarta approved legislation to overhaul its criminal code and outlaw sex outside marriage
- Indonesia is a major holiday destination for Australians – before the pandemic, more than a million a year visited the island of Bali alone
