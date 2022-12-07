The mother and father of a four-month-old baby that urgently needs a heart operation leave the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: AP
New Zealand takes baby away from anti-vax parents who blocked life-saving heart surgery
- Auckland High Court ordered six-month-old ‘Baby W’ to be placed under partial guardianship – allowing an urgent operation to go ahead
- The parents refused the procedure on the grounds that any blood transfused could have come from a donor who had received an mRNA vaccine
