A man in New Zealand filmed a woman showering in her home and uploaded the videos onto his laptop. Photo: Shutterstock
A man in New Zealand filmed a woman showering in her home and uploaded the videos onto his laptop. Photo: Shutterstock
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand sentences Chinese man who filmed bathroom videos of woman to make her ‘dislike’ him

  • Luo Xiaodong placed his phone camera in the bathroom of the woman’s home and uploaded the captured clips onto his laptop
  • Luo, who made the videos as a way to make the victim ‘dislike’ him, was sentenced to six months of community detention

The New Zealand Herald
The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 2:32pm, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man in New Zealand filmed a woman showering in her home and uploaded the videos onto his laptop. Photo: Shutterstock
A man in New Zealand filmed a woman showering in her home and uploaded the videos onto his laptop. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE