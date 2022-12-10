US President Joe Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). Photo: Reuters
Negotiations kick off for US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
- The six-day meeting in Australia follows a gathering of 14 members of IPEF, which represents 40 per cent of global GDP, according to the US
- Negotiations will centre on four pillars – fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and clean energy, tax and anti-corruption
