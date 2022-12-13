New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later apologised for the remarks. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
New Zealand PM’s foul-mouthed retort caught in hot mic moment
- Jacinda Ardern has since apologised to ACT Party leader David Seymour for the remarks she made as she took her seat following questions in parliament
- Her desk microphone picked up the insult after Seymour had grilled her on Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s performance, reforms and other policies
