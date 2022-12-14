Volodymyr Zelensky appears via video link before New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand tells Zelensky it will help rebuild Ukraine: ‘we asked ourselves, what if it was us?’

  • The Ukrainian president pleaded for New Zealand’s help on Wednesday to repair the environmental destruction being caused by Russia’s invasion
  • PM Jacinda Ardern said her country’s support for Ukraine wasn’t determined by geography or diplomatic ties and vowed to ‘be with you as you rebuild’

Updated: 10:21am, 14 Dec, 2022

