Volodymyr Zelensky appears via video link before New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand tells Zelensky it will help rebuild Ukraine: ‘we asked ourselves, what if it was us?’
- The Ukrainian president pleaded for New Zealand’s help on Wednesday to repair the environmental destruction being caused by Russia’s invasion
- PM Jacinda Ardern said her country’s support for Ukraine wasn’t determined by geography or diplomatic ties and vowed to ‘be with you as you rebuild’
