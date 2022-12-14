New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she stood by all her ‘insults and apologies’. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand PM says she stands by crude insult caught on hot mic
- Ardern apologised again on Wednesday for the muttered remark about the leader of another political party she had made the day before
- But when asked later by another opposition politician if she ‘stands by all her statements and actions’, she replied ‘yes, insults and apologies’
