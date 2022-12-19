Humidity in Auckland was set to hit a shirt-dampening 91 per cent on Monday, the same as was forecast for Singapore. Photo: Getty Images
New Zealand city braces for oppressive Singapore-style humidity
- Humidity in Auckland was set to hit a shirt-dampening 91 per cent on Monday, the same figure forecast for the tropical city state
- Conditions comparable to those experienced in the tropical latitudes are unusual for normally temperate New Zealand
Humidity in Auckland was set to hit a shirt-dampening 91 per cent on Monday, the same as was forecast for Singapore. Photo: Getty Images