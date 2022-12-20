A customer looks at baby spinach in a supermarket in Sydney. Australians who ate contaminated spinach have described feeling dizzy or unable to stand, having blurred vision, and struggling to breathe normally. Photo: Xinhua
Spinach recall in Australia after dozens struck down with ‘scary hallucinations’
- More than 160 people have reported potentially toxic reactions such as blurred vision, breathing difficulties and dizziness after eating baby spinach
- Australia’s food standards authority issued a recall for 13 spinach-based food items. The cause of the contamination has yet to be publicly identified
A customer looks at baby spinach in a supermarket in Sydney. Australians who ate contaminated spinach have described feeling dizzy or unable to stand, having blurred vision, and struggling to breathe normally. Photo: Xinhua