Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks at an Asia Society event in May. Rudd has written and spoken widely on foreign relations with China since he quit politics in 2013. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia names ‘most eminent and sought-after’ China expert Kevin Rudd as new US ambassador
- Rudd, a former prime minister who speaks fluent Mandarin, completed a doctorate on the world view of China’s President Xi Jinping earlier this year
- His appointment as Australia’s new US envoy comes as Canberra and Washington are deepening their defence cooperation in response to a rising China
