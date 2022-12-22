Australian Federal Police said the “Sam Gor” syndicate trafficked methamphetamine worth millions of dollars of into the country. File photo: EPA-EFE
Australian Federal Police said the “Sam Gor” syndicate trafficked methamphetamine worth millions of dollars of into the country. File photo: EPA-EFE
Australia
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  Australasia

Global drug kingpin Tse Chi Lop extradited to Australia from Netherlands

  • The Chinese-born Canadian citizen, one of the world’s most prominent drug lords, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison
  • Australian Federal Police said Tse’s ‘Sam Gor’ syndicate trafficked methamphetamine worth millions of dollars of into the country

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:54am, 22 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Federal Police said the “Sam Gor” syndicate trafficked methamphetamine worth millions of dollars of into the country. File photo: EPA-EFE
Australian Federal Police said the “Sam Gor” syndicate trafficked methamphetamine worth millions of dollars of into the country. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE