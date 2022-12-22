An Australian company said investigations had confirmed thornapple was the culprit that made spinach-eaters sick. Photo: Xinhua
Toxic weed thornapple blamed for causing hallucinations in Australia spinach-eaters
- The plant, also known as jimsonweed, was accidentally harvested and packed alongside the baby spinach from a New South Wales producer
- At least 190 people had reported symptoms including hallucinations and blurred vision potentially related to consumption of the weed
An Australian company said investigations had confirmed thornapple was the culprit that made spinach-eaters sick. Photo: Xinhua