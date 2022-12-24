Fiji’s prime minister-elect Sitiveni Rabuka greets party workers in Suva on December 20. Photo: AFP
Sitiveni Rabuka returns as Fiji PM, ending Frank Bainimarama’s 16-year rule
- The appointment of Rabuka ends 10 days of uncertainty after an election delivered a hung parliament
- The coup-prone island has been pivotal to the strategically located South Pacific’s response to increasing competition for influence between China and the US
Fiji’s prime minister-elect Sitiveni Rabuka greets party workers in Suva on December 20. Photo: AFP