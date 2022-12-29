Travellers walk through a departure lobby of Beijing airport on December 27. Photo: Kyodo
Australia says no change to Covid-19 entry rules for travellers from China
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government will continue to monitor the impact of Covid in Australia as well as around the world
- His comments came as the US joined India, Italy and Japan in taking new travel measures after Beijing’s decision to ditch its zero Covid policies
Travellers walk through a departure lobby of Beijing airport on December 27. Photo: Kyodo