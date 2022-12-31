The digits of the new year glow outside the Panda Mall in Palestine. Photo: dpa
World’s revellers throng to New Year’s parties after Covid hiatus – kicking off in Asia-Pacific
- The Pacific nations of Kiribati, Tonga and Samoa were the first to greet the new year, with the clock ticking one hour ahead of neighbours such as New Zealand
- Celebrations will also take place at the Great Wall in Beijing, and in Shanghai traffic will be stopped along the waterfront to allow gatherings, despite Covid
