One helicopter lay flipped over on the sand a few feet from the shore. The other chopper appeared to be largely intact at the accident scene. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two helicopters collide on Australia’s Gold Coast, killing 4
- Investigation launched after fatal mid-air collision involving two helicopters near Sea World theme park in Queensland
- Police said it appeared that one helicopter was taking off and another was landing when the incident occurred
